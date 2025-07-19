Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: 6 Maoists killed in encounter in Nayanpur district 

Jul 19, 2025
Chhattisgarh: 6 Maoists killed in encounter in Nayanpur district 

In Chhattisgarh, six Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in  Narayanpur district today.  Security personnel also recovered a large quantity of weapons including, AK-47 and Self loading rifle from the spot. A joint team of security forces was dispatched on a search operation after the intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the Abujhmad area. Since this afternoon there has been intermittent exchange of fire between security forces and Naxalites. So far, the bodies of six Maoists have been recovered from the spot. An intensive searching by security forces is going on in the encounter site and surrounding area.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

ED arrests former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son in connection with multi-crore liquor scam

Jul 19, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand: HC summons Chief Secretary for failing to conduct municipal elections

Jul 19, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Students from developed countries will come to India for education, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Jul 19, 2025

You missed

ENVIRONMENT

3 elephants, including 2 calves, killed by Jan Shatabdi express near Jhargram

19 July 2025 12:43 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

ED arrests former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son in connection with multi-crore liquor scam

19 July 2025 12:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

Maharashtra cancels Licenses of 258 Private Hospitals for Violating Healthcare Norms

19 July 2025 12:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand: HC summons Chief Secretary for failing to conduct municipal elections

19 July 2025 12:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!