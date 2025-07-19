Chhattisgarh: 6 Maoists killed in encounter in Nayanpur district 

In Chhattisgarh, six Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Narayanpur district today. Security personnel also recovered a large quantity of weapons including, AK-47 and Self loading rifle from the spot. A joint team of security forces was dispatched on a search operation after the intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the Abujhmad area. Since this afternoon there has been intermittent exchange of fire between security forces and Naxalites. So far, the bodies of six Maoists have been recovered from the spot. An intensive searching by security forces is going on in the encounter site and surrounding area.

