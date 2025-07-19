Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jharkhand: HC summons Chief Secretary for failing to conduct municipal elections

Jul 19, 2025

AMN

The Jharkhand High Court expressed its strong displeasure with the State Government for failing to conduct municipal elections. The court of Justice Ananda Sen summoned the Chief Secretary to appear in person next Friday for the scheduled hearing in the contempt of court case for not implementing the directive to conduct urban local bodies election issued last year on January 4.

The court, while criticising the state’s attitude, also remarked that the government is openly defying the “rule of law”, and it appears that the constitutional machinery in the state has “collapsed.” The term of all urban local bodies in Jharkhand has expired in April 2023. Elections were supposed to be held immediately after that, but the process was stopped after the state government decided to finalise the OBC reservation percentage before conducting the municipal polls.

