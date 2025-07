The team of Enforcement Directorate – ED raided the residence of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Bhilai town of Chhattisgarh today. This morning, ED officials arrived at Mr. Baghel’s residence for raids with CRPF personnel.

Shortly before now, ED has taken Bhupesh Baghel’s son Chaitanya Baghel into custody. After this, the ED team left for Raipur from Bhilai with Chaitanya Baghel.

Detailed information regarding this raid is awaited.