Kailash Mansarovar Yatra progresses smoothly via Nathula; sixth batch flagged off from Sikkim

AMN/ WEB DESK

The pious journey to the Kailash Mansarovar is going on smoothly through the Nathula pass. Today the sixth batch has started their journey to the Tibetan Autonomous Region from the Nathula. Senior officials flagged off the yatra. So far four batches have successfully completed their yatra, while the 5th batch is on their way to Gangtok after completing the yatra. Four more batches to do the yatra this year via Nathula.

All the batches have been accompanied by doctor ,cook and liasion officer. Before starting the yatra, all the pilgrims are to go through 4 to 5 days of mandatory acclimitisation process at various places in Sikkim. The army, ITBP ,BRO ,BSNL and the Sikkim government among others are working round the clock to provide all the comforts to the yatris that are coming from all over the country.