Students from Across India Showcase Innovations at National Space Day in Chennai

Young students from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have gathered at Chennai today on the occasion of National Space Day to exhibit their inventions in various sectors. Dr.Srimathy Kesan, founder -CEO of Space Kidz India, inaugurated the exhibition and said that this was the 11th year of celebration. The winners of the exhibition will be given a cash award and a felicitation, and an investment.

Mostly, students of the Government schools in rural areas are participating in the celebrations. Anushka Singh, a student from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bihar, explains about a cycle which can convert carbon in the air to oxygen. Shagun Kesarwani, a student from Rajasthan, has invented a small instrument to detect gas leaks from domestic cylinders.