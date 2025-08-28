Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Students from Across India Showcase Innovations at National Space Day in Chennai

Aug 28, 2025
Students from Across India Showcase Innovations at National Space Day in Chennai

Young students from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have gathered at Chennai today on the occasion of National Space Day to exhibit their inventions in various sectors. Dr.Srimathy Kesan, founder -CEO of Space Kidz India, inaugurated the exhibition and said that this was the 11th year of celebration. The winners of the exhibition will be given a cash award and a felicitation, and an investment.

Mostly, students of the Government schools in rural areas are participating in the celebrations. Anushka Singh, a student from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bihar, explains about a cycle which can convert carbon in the air to oxygen. Shagun Kesarwani, a student from Rajasthan, has invented a small instrument to detect gas leaks from domestic cylinders.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

High-level meeting held to restore mobile connectivity in flood-hit states

Aug 28, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: 30 Maoists Surrender in Bijapur, Receive ₹50,000 Each as Incentive

Aug 28, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NDRF Carries Out Rescue and Evacuation Operations in Himachal Pradesh; Over 3,700 Rescued in Last Two Days

Aug 28, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Engineering universities in Bangladesh under ‘complete shutdown’ after police crackdown

29 August 2025 12:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh EC unveils roadmap for 13th national polls

29 August 2025 12:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर ISIS का आतंकी गिरफ्तार : NIA

29 August 2025 12:12 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Delhi: Military hospital first to perform Robotic Custom Laser Cataract Surgery

29 August 2025 12:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!