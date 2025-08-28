Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

High-level meeting held to restore mobile connectivity in flood-hit states

Aug 28, 2025
AMN

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today chaired a high-level review meeting on the restoration of mobile connectivity in flood-affected regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir.

Telecom Secretary Dr. Neeraj Mittal, senior officials from the Ministry of Communications, BSNL and other telecom operators were present during the meeting. Mr Scindia directed urgent action to restore services in all the affected areas, particularly in the Doda and Udhampur districts of Jammu, which remain the most severely impacted. Progressive restrictions in inter-district and valley connectivity are also being closely monitored to ensure services return to normal at the earliest.

The Minister was briefed that most fibre cuts have already been restored, with teams on the ground quickly rectifying the damaged fibre, creating loops and bringing services back online. Mr Scindia emphasized that every possible step must be taken to enable citizens to stay connected with their families and essential services. 

