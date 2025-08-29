Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Rudraprayag, Chamoli causes widespread damage

Aug 29, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Cloudbursts in Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts have caused severe damage. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing in the affected areas.

According to reports in the Dewal block of Chamoli district, a house was damaged, resulting in the death of two people. The bodies of both victims have been recovered. Meanwhile, in the Basukedar area of Rudraprayag district, excessive rainfall has caused significant destruction.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Prateek Jain said that there is a possibility that some individuals may be trapped under the debris. The district administration is taking all necessary steps to provide immediate assistance to the affected people and to move them to safer locations. Teams from NDRF, SDRF, police, and the revenue department are actively engaged in the relief and rescue efforts. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the district magistrates of the affected regions through a virtual meeting to speed up relief and rescue operations. He instructed officials to ensure that affected individuals are relocated to safe places without any delay.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that both the government and the administration will remain on alert mode throughout the monsoon season. Meanwhile, due to rain and landslides, several roads, including some national highways in the hilly regions of the state, are closed. Efforts are underway to reopen them rapidly. The water levels in the major rivers of the state have also risen due to the rains. In view of the weather, both the government and administration are maintaining vigilance at every level.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall today in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Dehradun districts. Additionally, an orange alert for torrential rain has been issued for Uttarkashi, Haridwar, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar, and Champawat districts.

