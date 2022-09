The Sensex and the Nifty today plunged more than one and half percent. Both indices fell amid negative cues from other global share markets. The Sensex closed below the 59,000 mark while the Nifty settled below 17,600 level.

The Sensex declined 1,093 points, or 1.82 percent, to finish at 58,840. The Nifty also fell 348 points, or 1.94 percent, to end at 17,531.