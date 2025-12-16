The Indian Awaaz

Statue of SP Balasubrahmanyam Inaugurated in Hyderabad

Dec 16, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The statue of legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam was inaugurated on the premises of Ravindra Bharati, a state-run cultural complex in Hyderabad, yesterday. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Haryana former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu formally unveiled the statue. Paying tributes to the late singer, Mr Naidu said, his statue will educate the new generation about his contributions to the fields of Culture and Language.

Describing the singer as an “emperor of singing”, he said his voice was versatile, and it gave an impression as if the actor himself was singing. Minister Sridhar Babu called Balasubrahmanyam a multi-dimensional genius,” who sang about 40 thousand songs in his long career. He said the singer’s influence transcended caste, religion or region, and he was instrumental in upholding Telugu pride worldwide.

