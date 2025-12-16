The Indian Awaaz

Maharashtra Bans Physical and Mental Punishment in Schools

Dec 16, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Maharashtra government has ordered a complete ban on physical and mental punishment in schools, reinforcing provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, with special emphasis on Section 17. A new government resolution was issued in this regard yesterday. Teachers, headmasters and even temporary or contractual staff are no longer permitted to punish students under any circumstances. The resolution also bans verbal abuse, taunting, use of offensive language, or any behaviour that may cause psychological distress or inferiority among students. Discrimination on the basis of academic performance, caste, religion, gender, language, disability or socio-economic background will be treated as a punishable offence.

The order bars teachers from using personal messages or social media for non-academic communication with students and restricts the use of students’ photos or videos without parental consent. Schools must set up a grievance redressal mechanism, preserve CCTV evidence, and report serious offences such as sexual abuse or child harassment to the police within 24 hours. Violations will invite strict action under the RTE, POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and the Juvenile Justice Act. This government order is mandatory for all government, aided and private schools across Maharashtra and is expected to ensure a safe, dignified and respectful learning environment for all students.

