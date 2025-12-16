Environment Minister reviews Action Plans for NCR to tackle air pollution

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, today chaired a high-level meeting to undertake a detailed review of the Action Plans of Ghaziabad and Noida aimed at tackling air pollution.

During the meeting, the Minister took an update from the Central Pollution Control Board on the installation of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems in the remaining industrial units. He also took an update along with the status of on-site inspections and handholding support being provided for installations.

The Minister emphasized the need to upgrade the National Clean Air Programme parameters to enable rational allocation of funds to better-performing cities. Mr Yadav further urged the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR to further fine-tune the parameters used for implementation of city action plans.

The Minister also advised Municipal Authorities to partner with Forest Departments for the plantation of heat-resistant, low-water-requiring indigenous varieties of bushes and grasses as part of greening efforts. He also called for strict on-ground implementation of Air Quality Control Action Plans.

During the meeting, Mr Yadav stressed on the involvement of public representatives and citizens to fight against Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR.