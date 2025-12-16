Sikkim CM opens Cho La and Dok La for tourists under Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang, under the “Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan”, officially declared Cho La & Dok La, two strategically significant border destinations, open for tourists from this morning.

‘Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan’ is a flagship initiative by the Ministry of Defence & Ministry of Tourism. The initiative aims to promote border tourism while simultaneously strengthening infrastructure and improving the livelihoods of people living in remote border villages.

Tamang said the Government of Sikkim’s vision is to develop the last village first, in line with the Government of India’s Vibrant Villages Programme, under which border areas are witnessing rapid development.

“Our idea is to develop the last village first. Because of the Vibrant Villages Programme, border areas are developing. With the support of the Government of India, the Indian Army, and the Tourism Department, Cho La and Dok La as spots under ‘Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan’ have been opened today,” Tamang said.

Tamang expressed gratitude to the Government of India, the Tourism Department, and the Indian Army for their support. He assured that infrastructure development in the region would continue.

Tamang also thanked the Indian Army for organising the Supercar Rally, and appreciated the efforts of GOC Mr Rathore and his team, along with the organising committee.

The opening of Cho La and Dok La for tourism is expected to give a major boost to border tourism, connectivity, and overall development in Sikkim’s frontier regions.