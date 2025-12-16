Jammu and Kashmir: SOG Jawan Killed in Gunfight

AMN/ WEB DESK

A Special Operations Group, or SOG, jawan was martyred, and a terrorist is believed to have been injured in a gunfight in Udhampur district last evening. Our correspondent reports that the encounter took place in Sohan village of Majalta tehsil when security forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of three terrorists, believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

The martyred jawan has been identified as Amjad Pathan. Two other SOG personnel were injured in the exchange of fire. The initial gunfight has been contained, but the area remains under a tight security cordon, with all escape routes sealed to neutralize the holed-up terrorists.

The Nagrota-based White Knight Corps posted about the operation on social media. In another post, IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti said, a very small SOG team engaged the terrorists! Combing of the forest has been impeded due to darkness and treacherous terrain. One terrorist was believed to be injured in the initial gunfight. The operation was suspended for the night and has been resumed with the first light of the day. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon and neutralize the terrorists. More details are awaited.