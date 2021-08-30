In Mann Ki Baat, PM urges people to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Rocket hits near Kabul airport, kills child as US in final phase of pull out
PM focuses on Sports in his Mann Ki Baat
Bangladesh: Metro train test run begins, passenger services to start from December next year
Startup culture is expanding to smaller cities: PM Modi

In his Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the mind of the youth has undergone a transformation and today’s young minds, shunning obsolete, age old methods and patterns and want to do something new altogether. They do not want to tread the ready-made beaten paths but want to carve out newer paths. In this context, Mr. Modi gave the example of how college students and young people working in the Universities and the private sector enthusiastically came forward, when India opened its Space Sector some time ago.

Mr. Modi expressed confidence that in the coming days, a large number of satellites will be of those developed by Indian youth. He added that similarly, now young people are moving away from family traditions and expressing the wish to do a startup and willing to take a risk. The Prime Minister said the startup culture is expanding even to smaller cities which is an indication of a bright future.
Talking about Janmashtami, which will be celebrated through out the nation tomorrow, the Prime Minister shared his recent experience and said someone had left an art book for him outside his residence.

In this book, there were many forms and many magnificent pictures of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. Mr. Modi met Jaduarani Dasi, who has left the book outside his home. Born and brought up in America, Jadurani Dasi is connected to ISKCON and is well trained in Bhakti Arts. Mr. Modi also shared his conversation with her.

India’s Avni Lekhara wins Gold in Women’s Rifle Shooting at Tokyo Paralympics

AMN Indian shooter Avani Lekhara has won Gold medal in Women's 10 metre Air Rifle Shooting at Tokyo Paralym ...

‘Nothing is impossible’ Bhavina after winning the silver medal

Harpal Singh Bedi "Nothing is Impossible," proved paddler Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel who won the first-ever ...

Rohit and Bharat clinch a gold each, Gaurav settles for a silver at ASBC Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Rohit Chamoli and Bharat Joon clinched a gold each while the third Indian in the fray Gau ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

