Startup culture is expanding to smaller cities: PM Modi

In his Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the mind of the youth has undergone a transformation and today’s young minds, shunning obsolete, age old methods and patterns and want to do something new altogether. They do not want to tread the ready-made beaten paths but want to carve out newer paths. In this context, Mr. Modi gave the example of how college students and young people working in the Universities and the private sector enthusiastically came forward, when India opened its Space Sector some time ago.

Mr. Modi expressed confidence that in the coming days, a large number of satellites will be of those developed by Indian youth. He added that similarly, now young people are moving away from family traditions and expressing the wish to do a startup and willing to take a risk. The Prime Minister said the startup culture is expanding even to smaller cities which is an indication of a bright future.

Talking about Janmashtami, which will be celebrated through out the nation tomorrow, the Prime Minister shared his recent experience and said someone had left an art book for him outside his residence.

In this book, there were many forms and many magnificent pictures of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. Mr. Modi met Jaduarani Dasi, who has left the book outside his home. Born and brought up in America, Jadurani Dasi is connected to ISKCON and is well trained in Bhakti Arts. Mr. Modi also shared his conversation with her.