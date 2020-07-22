Srilanka: SJB appeal over UNP membership dismissed without hearing

WEB DESK

In Srilanka, an appeals court today dismissed without hearing an appeal filed against United National party (UNP) led by former Prime minister Ranil Wickremsinghe for suspension of its 99 party members.

These members have joined another party named Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and are contesting the upcoming parliamentary elections under leadership of former minister Sajith Premadasa. The two factions had earlier agreed to contest the elections as part of coalition but later separated ways and are campaigning against each other apart from the ruling party.

Colombo civil appellate High Court ruling on Tuesday dismissed the petition and also ordered petitioner to pay a legal cost of Rs. 25,000. The Colombo district court last month rejected the request by the SJB to issue an enjoining order preventing the decision taken by the UNP Working Committee to cancel the membership of 99 party members including the General Secretary of SJB former minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara. Subsequently, Mr. Bandara filed an appeal at Colombo Civil Appellate High Court seeking to set aside the Colombo District Court’s order. Elections for the 225 member parliament is scheduled for 5th of next month and the campaign remains low key because of COVID situation.