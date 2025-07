WEB DESK

A 24-member delegation of young political leaders from 14 political parties of Sri Lanka today called on Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi. During the meeting Foreign Secretary emphasised their valuable role in deepening the India – SriLanka partnership as stakeholders in its future roadmap. In a social media post, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, the delegation of young political leaders began their two-week-long programme in India today.