FATF warns of emerging terror financing risks in digital era

WEB DESK

Global terror financing watchdog, Financial Action Task Force, has underlined the potential threats where money can be misused in a rapidly digitalising world. The FATF said money can be misused to support terrorism, hide illegal earnings, or fund activities that can harm global peace. It highlighted that to protect the world’s financial systems, FATF works with countries around the globe.

The FATF underlined its two reports published this year, which extensively cover advanced methods including the manipulation of beneficial ownership information to mask the identities of sanctioned individuals and entities, the misuse of virtual assets and cryptocurrencies, and leveraging maritime sectors and shipping industries to bypass international regulations. A report named Comprehensive Update on Terrorist Financing Risks provides in-depth insights into terrorist financing methods and emerging risks, including the increasing involvement of state-sponsored terrorism. A case study contributed by India highlights the proliferation concerns for the South Asian region arising from the state-owned National Development Complex in Pakistan, which is sanctioned in multiple jurisdictions for proliferation financing concerns. It said Pakistan remains a high-risk jurisdiction in the region for proliferation financing. India, in its National Risk Assessment for Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing 2022, has identified Pakistan’s state sponsorship of terrorism as a high-risk Terror Financing source.