Sri Lankan President pays homage at Bodh Gaya in Bihar

Dec 17, 2024
Sri Lankan President visits World Heritage Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar

AMN / GAYA

The President of Sri Lanka, Mr. Anura Kumara Dissanayaka paid a visit to the World Heritage Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya, Bihar. Sri Lanka Minister of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister for Economic Development Professor Anil Jayantha Fernando and other officials accompanied the President.

During this, he offered prayers in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. He was accompanied by a 14-member delegation during this visit.

The Secretary of the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee, Dr. Mahashweta  Maharathi said that the Sri Lankan President also visited seven sites associated with Lord Buddha. 

During his two-hour stay in Bodh Gaya, Mr. Dissanayake also visited the local Sri Lankan temple.

