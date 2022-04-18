Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appoints new Cabinet

WEB DESK

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a new Cabinet on Monday. The authorities said that a total of 17 members including many former Cabinet Ministers were sworn in.

According to media reports, several former key cabinet ministers were not included in the new cabinet of ministers who were sworn in today. Also, none of the members of the Rajapaksa family including Chamal Rajapaksa and Namal Rajapaksa were appointed in the new cabinet. However, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa remains in power.

Following the mass resignation of the Cabinet ministers, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on April 4 named four ministers, until a full Cabinet is appointed.