Sri Lanka: Puppetry fest in Colombo displays South Asia’s vibrant traditions

AMN/ WEB DESK

A three-day Puppetry Fest opened in Colombo with a vibrant celebration of South Asia’s rich puppetry traditions. Organised by the SAARC Cultural Centre, the fest was inaugurated by Sri Lanka’s Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Prof. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi. Speaking at the event, he said the festival was an affirmation of the regional unity and a tribute to an art form that has been the voice of the people for centuries.

The festival aimed to highlight puppetry as a medium for social awareness and cultural exchange, blending tradition with innovation. India was represented by Dolls Theatre from Kolkata, while Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi troupes brought their own unique styles and stories to the stage.

The opening day marked the beginning of a three-day journey into South Asia’s storytelling heritage and social dialogue through puppetry.