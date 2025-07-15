Jaishankar calls upon SCO to take uncompromising position on terrorism

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has emphasised that Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should take an uncompromising position on the issues of terrorism, separatism and extremism. He participated in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting this evening in Tianjin, China.

Referring to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Minister said, it was deliberately conducted to undermine the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir, with the intention of sowing religious divide. He said, the United Nations Security Council condemned the incident and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable.

Highlighting the current disorder in the international system, Dr. Jaishankar said, economic instability is on the rise. He said, India has taken several initiatives in the SCO in domains ranging from startup and innovation to traditional medicine and digital public infrastructure. He stressed that deepening collaboration within the SCO requires more trade, investment and exchanges. He pointed out the lack of assured transit within the SCO space, undermining the seriousness of advocating cooperation in economic areas. He also stressed on promotion of the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC).