The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka conveys its concerns over escalating conflict in West Asia during discussion

Mar 5, 2026

Last Updated on March 5, 2026 10:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

A day after a US submarine attack sank the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Dena in waters south of Sri Lanka, reports have emerged that Sri Lanka and Iran have held discussions on the rapidly evolving situation.

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, held a discussion with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on March 4 amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a message on social media, Herath said Sri Lanka conveyed its grave concern over the growing hostilities and stressed the importance of diplomatic dialogue to restore regional peace.

Meanwhile, another Iranian vessel, the support ship IRIS Bushehr, currently near Sri Lanka’s Exclusive Economic Zone, has requested permission to dock at a Sri Lankan port. The government is considering the request.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Conflict in West Asia escalates as several countries get involved

Mar 5, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Somalia Parliament votes to amend constitution, extending terms of both lawmakers & President

Mar 5, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Peaceful Polling underway in Nepal after countrywide GenZ protest

Mar 5, 2026

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Conflict in West Asia escalates as several countries get involved

5 March 2026 11:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka conveys its concerns over escalating conflict in West Asia during discussion

5 March 2026 10:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Somalia Parliament votes to amend constitution, extending terms of both lawmakers & President

5 March 2026 10:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Peaceful Polling underway in Nepal after countrywide GenZ protest

5 March 2026 10:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments