Speaker Om Birla Urges United BRICS Front Against Terrorism and Inequity

AMN / Brasilia, Brazil | June 5, 2025

— In a forceful address at the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Brazil, Lok Sabha Speaker Mr. Om Birla positioned India as a strong advocate for the Global South, calling for a fair and rules-based global trading system that reflects the aspirations of developing nations.

Speaking on the theme “BRICS Parliamentary Action in Search of New Paths for Economic Development,” Mr. Birla said, “This forum represents more than dialogue—it is a collective opportunity to reshape the global economic narrative through solidarity, equity, and shared progress.”

India: From Resilience to Global Leadership

Tracing India’s economic trajectory over the past decade, Mr. Birla highlighted the country’s transformation into the world’s fourth-largest economy, rising from the 10th spot in 2014. With an average GDP growth of over 7%, he said, “India has consistently outperformed global trends, despite headwinds, thanks to visionary leadership, stable governance, and empowered citizens.”

Under Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, he added, India has invested heavily in next-gen infrastructure—from digital highways and energy grids to logistics hubs, airports, and industrial corridors—ushering in what he called the “New India.”

India’s Youth: Fueling Global Growth

Declaring India’s youthful demographic as its greatest asset, Mr. Birla noted that 65% of Indians are under 35. “Where many developed nations face aging populations and labor shortages, India stands ready—as the Skill Capital of the World,” he said.

He cited initiatives like Skill India, PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, and the New Education Policy as engines preparing India’s youth to serve not just national goals but also global workforce demands.

Tech Powerhouse & Global Pharmacy

Positioning India as a hub of innovation, Mr. Birla reminded the forum of India’s status as the world’s pharmacy, its leadership in IT services, and the strength of its startup ecosystem. He pointed to digital platforms like UPI, JAM Trinity, and e-NAM as transformative models that can be adapted by BRICS nations for inclusive development.

“In the era of Industry 4.0, India’s tech-driven approach is a blueprint for sustainable growth,” he said.

A Clear Stand on Terrorism

Turning to regional and global security, Mr. Birla condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed. He accused Pakistan of harboring terrorist infrastructure and failing to act. “India reserves the right to defend its people and its sovereignty,” he said, citing Operation Sindoor as a responsible, targeted response to neutralize threats.

“India’s commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism is non-negotiable,” he asserted, calling for a united global front against terror networks.

India-Brazil: Strategic Partners

On the sidelines, Mr. Birla met with top Brazilian lawmakers, including Senate President Mr. Davi Alcolumbre and Chamber President Mr. Hugo Motta. He underscored India and Brazil’s shared democratic values and proposed deeper cooperation in AI, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and health tech.

“The future of the Global South lies in partnerships rooted in innovation, trust, and shared progress,” Mr. Birla concluded, reaffirming India’s readiness to lead from the front.

