“Estimates Committees are Guardians of Transparency”: LS Speaker Om Birla

Mumbai, June 24 ; 7:52 PM

The two-day National Conference of Chairpersons of Estimates Committees of Parliament and State/UT Legislatures concluded today at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai. The event was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla and brought together representatives from 23 States and Union Territories to deliberate on enhancing financial accountability and governance.

In his valedictory address, Speaker Om Birla emphasized the need for institutional synergy, transparent governance, and effective policy implementation. He underscored the role of Estimates Committees as constructive partners in governance, offering guidance to ensure prudent use of public funds. He stated that these Committees are vital for maintaining fiscal discipline and citizen-centric administration.

Highlighting the role of technology in modern governance, Shri Birla advocated for the adoption of tools like Artificial Intelligence and data analytics to strengthen oversight mechanisms. He emphasized that committees must be empowered with digital resources to monitor expenditures more precisely and efficiently.

The Speaker also stressed that every rupee spent must reach its intended beneficiaries, supporting welfare schemes that promote social justice. He praised initiatives like Direct Benefit Transfers, which have curbed leakages and improved transparency.

Reflecting on the 75-year journey of the Estimates Committee, Shri Birla called for broader public engagement and recommended holding similar conferences for other key committees to promote best practices.

The conference concluded with the unanimous adoption of six resolutions aimed at reinforcing the Estimates Committees’ role in financial scrutiny. The Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, delivered the valedictory address, with participation from several dignitaries including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Shri Harivansh and Committee on Estimates Chairperson Shri Sanjay Jaiswal.

The theme of the conference was: “Role of Estimates Committee in Effective Monitoring and Review of Budget Estimates for Ensuring Efficiency and Economy in Administration.”