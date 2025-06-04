Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Monsoon session of Parliament to begin on 21st July 2025

Jun 4, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

The government today announced the schedule for the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning 21st of next month. This came against the backdrop of Opposition parties’ demand to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss  Operation Sindoor. Talking to media in New Delhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the session will conclude on 12th August.  

This will be the first Parliament Session after the Operation Sindoor which was launched by India after the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.  In its retaliatory action, the  Indian Armed Forces had hit terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and killed over 100 terrorists.  The Goverment  had also held two all-party meetings attended by leaders of different political parties after the Pahalgam terror attack. 

