Sovereign Gold Bonds Deliver 60% Returns in One Year

Investors of Sovereign Gold Bonds have received returns of around 60% over the past year, with the bonds witnessing a significant rise in rates.

The Reserve Bank of India today set its final redemption price for Sovereign Gold Bonds at 12,704 rupees per unit. Last year, this rate was 7,796 rupees per unit, showing an increase of around 60% compared to October last year.

Last month, the price was set at 11,003 rupees per unit, reflecting an increase of approximately 15% over the previous month.