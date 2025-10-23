Final Trade Oct 23: Sensex Hits 52-Week High as IT Stocks Lead Sixth Straight Rally

Last Updated on October 23, 2025 11:26 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

BIZ DESK

Equity benchmark indices extended their winning streak for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday, driven largely by strong buying in IT shares. However, late-session profit booking trimmed early gains.

The Sensex hit a new 52-week high of 85,290, rising as much as 864 points during the session before ending 130 points higher at 84,556. The Nifty also touched an intraday peak of 26,104, but closed nearly flat at 25,891, up just 23 points.

Market analysts said the short-term trend remains positive despite a red candle formation on daily charts, suggesting a potential pullback toward 25,700 before resuming the uptrend toward 26,200 in the coming days.

Infosys led the rally, surging 4% after its promoters decided not to participate in the company’s ₹18,000 crore buyback offer. Other IT majors — HCL Technologies and TCS — gained over 2% each amid reports of an imminent India–US trade deal.

Among other gainers were Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, and Tata Motors, each up over 1%.

On the downside, Eternal fell 3%, while Bharti Airtel, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, and Reliance slipped between 1–2%.

The BSE IT index rose 2.2%, while mid- and small-cap indices declined slightly. The rupee strengthened 0.22% to close at 87.82.