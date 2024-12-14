South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached over short-lived martial law declaration

AMN/ WEB DESK

South Korean Parliament today voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law declaration earlier this month. The motion was passed in the National Assembly with a 204-85 vote.

After this impeachment by parliament, President Yoon’s powers will be suspended until the Constitutional Court decides whether to reinstate or remove him from office. According to media reports, during this time, President Yoon, who is under criminal investigation for alleged treason and has been banned from leaving the country, will be placed on leave until the court delivers its verdict.

If he is removed by the court, an election to replace him must be held within 60 days. If upheld by the court, Yoon would become the second president in South Korea’s history to be removed from office through impeachment, after former President Park Geun-hye in 2017. The vote came a week after a previous attempt to remove President Yoon over the martial law debacle foundered.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo who will serve as acting president under South Korean law, told reporters that he would devote all his strength and effort to stable operation of state affairs. Acting chief justice of the Constitutional Court, Moon Hyung-bae, said in a statement today that a meeting will take place on Monday to discuss the case schedule, adding that the process will be conducted swiftly and fairly.