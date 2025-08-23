Sonowal Proposes Dedicated Satellite to Boost India’s Maritime Governance

ADITYA RAJ DAS / New Delhi

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, has proposed exploring the launch of a dedicated satellite or acquiring a transponder exclusively for India’s maritime sector. Speaking on the occasion of National Space Day, the Minister stressed that such an initiative would significantly strengthen the nation’s coastal and port management systems through advanced space-based solutions.

Sonowal explained that a dedicated satellite system would ensure exclusive coverage of India’s coastal waters, inland waterways, and ports. Integrated with national maritime databases, it would enable real-time monitoring of vessel traffic, enhance navigational safety, and improve port operations. “With this system, India can monitor ship movements across its coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), detect congestion early, and ensure smoother operations,” he said.

The Minister highlighted additional benefits, including better preparedness for search-and-rescue missions, pollution response, and disaster management. Importantly, such infrastructure would also reduce India’s dependence on foreign navigation systems, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat articulated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Reflecting on India’s growing stature in the global space sector, Sonowal pointed to landmark achievements such as the launch of Aditya-L1, India’s first solar observatory in 2023, and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission to the International Space Station. He also reiterated India’s ambitious plans, including the upcoming Gaganyaan mission and the country’s vision of building its own space station.

“India has emerged as a leader in science and technology. Our space programme is now among the most respected in the world. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s leadership, we are addressing national challenges while opening new frontiers of opportunity,” Sonowal remarked.

Extending his greetings on National Space Day, the Minister encouraged young Indians to look beyond the skies: “I urge the youth of our nation to reach out not just to the sky, but to space.”