NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
ICCR Foundation Day celebrated at Indian Embassy in Seoul
No plan to stop train services in country: Railway Board Chairman
Bihar: Schools, colleges, coaching centres to remain closed, Shops to shut down after 7 PM
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Apr 2021 12:40:06      انڈین آواز

Sitharaman highlights India’s role in curbing pandemic at World Bank Development Committee Plenary

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

“Government of India has taken several measures to contain the spread of pandemic and also to mitigate its social and economic impact including a series of economic stimulus packages in last one year. Ms Sitharaman shared that the Government has announced Aatma Nirbhar Packages amounting to more than 13 percent of the GDP” said Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman at the 103rd Meeting (Virtual) of the Development Committee Plenary of World Bank.

The items on the agenda included World Bank Group (WBG) and International Monetary Fund Support for Debt Relief Under the Common Framework and Beyond COVID-19 pandemic.

In her intervention at this session, the Finance Minister stated that we are all engaged in steering our economies and people safely out of COVID-19 pandemic. She said, the Government of India has taken several measures to contain the spread of pandemic and also to mitigate its social and economic impact including a series of economic stimulus packages in last one year. Ms Sitharaman shared that the Government has announced Aatma Nirbhar Packages amounting to more than 13 percent of the GDP.

These packages were meant not only to provide social protection to poor and vulnerable but also to push forward the economic reforms. The Finance Minister noted that the WBG has stepped up its financing in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic with total financing approvals exceeding 100 billion dollar for the first time. She appreciated the pro-active role played by the WBG in helping developing countries access vaccines in a timely and affordable manner in coordination with other multilateral agencies like WHO and GAVI. She also urged the World Bank to explore the possibility to sustain crisis response keeping in mind debt sustainability of vulnerable countries and financial sustainability of the WBG.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Odisha CM felicitates star cyclist Swasti Singh

WEB DESK Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated star cyclist Swasti Singh. Praising her eff ...

Hockey: India pip Olympic Champion Argentina 4-3

AMN / Buenos Aires India thwarted reigning Olympic Champion Argentina's comeback bid to register a 4-3 vict ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz