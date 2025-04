AMN/ WEB DESK

The Sikkim government has announced 20 percent reservation for Agniveer jawans in the state police recruitment. Announcing this at an event in Gangtok today, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said that his government would provide 10-year age relaxation while recruiting former army personnel in various categories in the state police force. Mr. Tamang also announced that the state government would allot shops to retired army personnel if they want to engage in business activities.