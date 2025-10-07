Shivraj Singh Chouhan Orders Probe into Pomegranate Crop Damage in Rajasthan

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 12:04 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered an immediate study to identify the cause of damage to pomegranate crops in Balotra district and adjoining pomegranate-growing regions of Rajasthan. Mr Chouhan took cognisance of the reports and complaints regarding damage to the crops caused by various diseases, including the ‘Tikri’ disease.

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has instructed the Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to deploy a special team of scientists to visit the affected areas at the earliest and assess the situation on the ground. The team will carry out a detailed study to identify the causes of the disease outbreak, review the existing management practices, and examine the techniques being adopted by farmers for pomegranate cultivation. Mr Chouhan stated that a comprehensive action plan will be prepared based on the findings of the ICAR scientific team.

The plan will include measures for pruning, disease management, optimal use of fertilisers and pesticides, and the promotion of modern horticultural practices to restore crop health and prevent recurrence. The Minister assured that affected farmers will receive full technical support and training to enhance pomegranate quality and disease management.

Mr Chouhan reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that farmers’ problems are resolved promptly and that their productivity and income see sustained improvement through collective and scientific action.