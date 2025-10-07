Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates Patna Metro

Last Updated on October 6, 2025 11:48 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / PATNA

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today inaugurated much awaited Patna Metro, the state’s first operational metro service, signalling a major milestone in urban mobility. During the ceremony, he also laid the foundation for the underground metro segment connecting Rukunpura to Patna Junction.

The flag-off ceremony was held at the ISBT Depot metro station, after which CM Nitish Kumar participated in the maiden ride from the ISBT Depot to Bhootnath metro station. Several state ministers and senior officials accompanied him, with enthusiastic crowds witnessing the historic event.

In its first phase, the metro will operate on a 4.3 km stretch covering New ISBT, Zero Mile, and Bhootnath stations. Services are open to the public immediately, with extensions to Khemnichak and Malahi Pakadi planned later this year.

The three-coach rake is designed to carry up to 945 passengers per trip, providing a modern and convenient travel option. Each coach seats 147 passengers, with 12 seats reserved for women and differently-abled travellers. The trains are equipped with 360-degree CCTV cameras, emergency buttons, and direct communication with the train driver to ensure passenger safety.

The Patna Metro will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., with trains running every 20 minutes, covering 40-42 trips daily. The fare has been set at Rs 15 from ISBT to Zero Mile and Rs 30 from ISBT to Bhootnath.