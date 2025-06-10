Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Severe Snowstorm in South Africa Triggers Fatal N2 Highway Crash, Kills Five

Jun 10, 2025

AMN

Five people were killed in a road accident along the N2 highway today due to adverse weather conditions. Local media reported that a severe cold front, sweeping across South Africa since the weekend, has brought heavy snowfall, leading to road closures, power outages, and a fatal accident. Since yesterday, snow has been reported across provinces including Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Free State, prompting closures along sections of the N2 highway that connects them. South Africa regularly experiences snowfall during its winter months, from June through August.

