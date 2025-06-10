Russia Launches Massive Air Assault on Ukraine; 2 Dead, 13 Injured in Kyiv and Odesa

WEB DESK

At least two people have been killed and 13 others injured after more than 300 Russian drones and missiles hit Kyiv and Odesa. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia launched 315 drones and seven missiles at Ukraine overnight.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that 284 drones and all seven missiles were intercepted. Regional governor Oleh Kiper said that residential buildings in the centre of Odesa were destroyed or damaged.

On the other hand, the Russian Defense Ministry said that its military carried out several long-range strikes on military-industrial targets in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. The ministry added that the targets included aircraft, missiles, armour, and shipbuilding industrial facilities in Kyiv. It is one of the largest air assaults by Russia since the start of the conflict.