Severe Snowstorm in South Africa Triggers Fatal N2 Highway Crash, Kills 5

Jun 11, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Five people were killed in a road accident along the N2 highway today due to adverse weather conditions. Local media reported that a severe cold front, sweeping across South Africa since the weekend, has brought heavy snowfall, leading to road closures, power outages, and a fatal accident. Since yesterday, snow has been reported across provinces including Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Free State, prompting closures along sections of the N2 highway that connects them. South Africa regularly experiences snowfall during its winter months, from June through August.

