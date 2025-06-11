Severe Snowstorm in South Africa Triggers Fatal N2 Highway Crash, Kills 5

AMN/ WEB DESK

Five people were killed in a road accident along the N2 highway today due to adverse weather conditions. Local media reported that a severe cold front, sweeping across South Africa since the weekend, has brought heavy snowfall, leading to road closures, power outages, and a fatal accident. Since yesterday, snow has been reported across provinces including Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Free State, prompting closures along sections of the N2 highway that connects them. South Africa regularly experiences snowfall during its winter months, from June through August.