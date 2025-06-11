Israel Launches First Naval Strike on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Israeli navy conducted its first direct naval attack on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, targeting docks that are a crucial entry point for humanitarian aid into the war-torn country. The Israeli military confirmed its navy missile ships carried out the strikes, asserting that the port was being utilized by Houthi rebels to transfer weapons.

The attack, which the Houthis acknowledged via their Al-Masirah satellite news channel, reportedly struck two piers. While the Houthis confirmed the targeting of the docks, neither they nor the Israeli military reported any casualties. The action represents a significant escalation, marking the first time Israeli naval forces have directly engaged Houthi-controlled targets in Yemen during the ongoing conflict.

Prior to the strikes, the Israeli military had issued online warnings late on Monday for Yemenis to evacuate the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and al-Salif. The attack followed what was reported as a failed missile launch from Yemen towards Israel a day earlier.

Houthi forces have repeatedly launched drones and missiles at Israel in gestures of solidarity with Hamas during the war in the Gaza Strip. Following the naval strike, Israel’s defense minister issued a warning, stating that naval and aerial actions would continue if threats from the rebels persist and threatening a potential aerial and naval blockade. The Israeli military reiterated its claim that the seaports are used by the Houthis for military purposes.