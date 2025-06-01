Seven Dead, Dozens Injured in Train Derailment After Bridge Collapse in Russia’s Bryansk Region

WEB DESK

In Russia, at least seven people were killed and 30 others sustained injuries after a passenger train derailed yesterday in the western Bryansk region following a bridge collapse. The train was travelling from Moscow to Klimov when it came off the tracks in the Vygonichskyi district. Authorities said the collapse was caused by “illegal interference in transport operations,” but did not provide further details. Russian state news agencies RIA and TASS reported that the train’s driver was among the dead.