Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Seven Dead, Dozens Injured in Train Derailment After Bridge Collapse in Russia’s Bryansk Region

Jun 1, 2025

WEB DESK

In Russia, at least seven people were killed and 30 others sustained injuries after a passenger train derailed yesterday in the western Bryansk region following a bridge collapse. The train was travelling from Moscow to Klimov when it came off the tracks in the Vygonichskyi district. Authorities said the collapse was caused by “illegal interference in transport operations,” but did not provide further details. Russian state news agencies RIA and TASS reported that the train’s driver was among the dead.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Prosecution to submit formal charges against Sheikh Hasina at International Crimes Tribunal in July-August uprising case

Jun 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

U.S. Defense Secretary Warns of Imminent Threat to Taiwan

Jun 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Wins 72nd Miss World Title

Jun 1, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

اس سال حج میں نیا کیا ہے؟

1 June 2025 1:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

جموں و کشمیر میں لیونڈر فیسٹیول، دیہی ترقی اور خوشبوئی معیشت کا اعتراف

1 June 2025 1:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

From Fragrance to Fortune: Lavender Festival Marks Growing Agri Success in J&K

1 June 2025 12:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Farmers’ Awareness Events Held Across Ramban Under Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan

1 June 2025 12:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!