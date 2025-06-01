Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Prosecution to submit formal charges against Sheikh Hasina at International Crimes Tribunal in July-August uprising case

Jun 1, 2025

WEB DESK

In Bangladesh, the prosecution will submit formal charges against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today in a case filed over crimes against humanity committed during the July-August mass uprising. ICT Chief Prosecutor Md Tajul Islam disclosed the information at a discussion on ‘Immediate trial of the persons involved in enforced disappearance,’ at National Press Club, Dhaka.

On May 12, the Investigation Agency of the tribunal submitted its probe report against the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun bringing five allegations of crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

The former prime minister is already facing two other cases filed with the ICT- one over alleged involvement in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings and the other over alleged killings during the 2013 Hefazat-e-Islam rally in Dhaka’s Shapla Chattar.

