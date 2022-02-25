FreeCurrencyRates.com

Services Chiefs, Defence Secretary lay wreath at National War Memorial on its third anniversary

Published On:

AMN

The National War Memorial is celebrating its third anniversary today. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and Vice Chief of Indian Army Lieutenant General Manoj Pande laid wreaths at the memorial to mark the occasion. Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar also laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen Bravehearts of the Nation.

Today Inter-Services Band along with students’ band of VSPK International School, Rohini, New Delhi will enthral the audience at the memorial.

The National War Memorial was dedicated to the Nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25th February, 2019. It stands testimony to the sacrifices made by the gallant soldiers since Independence. The monument houses the eternal flame which exemplifies the supreme sacrifice made by a soldier in the line of duty thus making him immortal. Since its inauguration, all homage ceremonies are conducted only at the National War Memorial, including those on National Days.

