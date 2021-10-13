Sensex settles at 60,737; Nifty at 18162

AMN

Rising for the fifth straight session, domestic benchmark indices hit fresh highs on Wednesday. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange climbed 453 points, or 0.8 per cent, to end at a new closing high of 60,737.

The Nifty at the National Stock Exchange advanced 170 points, or 0.9 per cent, to end at 18,162. In broader market, the BSE mid-cap index jumped 1.6 per cent and the Small-cap index rose 0.6 per cent.

Market opened on a positive note amid weak global cues and extended the rally through the day with benchmark indices recording new all-time highs. The rally was led largely by auto stocks, primarily Tata Motors. Buying in metals and recovery in IT stocks also helped sustain gains.

The BSE Sensex closed at a record 60,737.05, up 452.74 points or 0.75 per cent, after hitting an all-time high of 60,836.63 during the day. The Sensex recorded an intraday low of 60,452.29. The Nifty 50, which recorded a new all-time high of 18,197.80, closed at a record high of 18,161.75, up 169.80 points or 0.94 per cent. It hit an intraday low of 18,050.75.

Breadth remains positive

The market breadth remained positive with 1,760 stocks advancing on the BSE, 1,578 declining and 138 remaining unchanged. Furthermore, 399 stocks hit the upper circuit as compared to the 247 stocks that were locked in the lower circuit. Besides, 392 stocks touched a 52-week high and 23 touched a 52-week low.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached a record ₹2,70,73,296.03 crore at closing.