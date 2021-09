AMN

Sensex roared above the psychological 60,000-mark yesterday to create stock market history.

At the stock markets, the Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange rose 163 points, or 0.3 percent, to end at a fresh record high of 60,048, yesterday.

The Nifty at the National Stock Exchange gained 30 points, or 0.2 percent, to another all time high of 17,853.