Sensex finishes below 62,850 points; Nifty settles above 18,700 level

AMN

The Sensex and the Nifty today closed almost flat. Both indices ended divergently amid mixed cues from global share markets. The BSE Sensex finished below 62,850 points while the Nifty settled above the 18,700 level.

The Sensex fell 34 points to close at 62,835 while the Nifty added five points to end at 18,701.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index gained 0.1 per cent and the Small-Cap index ended 0.25 per cent up.

In the Sensex pack, 15 companies posted gains while 15 logged losses. Tata Steel was the top gainer as it added 3.4 per cent followed by NTPC which surged 1.7 per cent. SBI Bank added 1.6 per cent and IndusInd Bank ended 1.4 per cent up.

On the other hand, Reliance declined by 1.5 per cent, and Tech Mahindra fell by 1.3 per cent. Dr. Reddy’s slipped 0.7 percent and Axis Bank ended 0.6 per cent down.

In sectoral indices at BSE, 12 sectors gained while eight logged losses. The metal sector gained 2.4 per cent. The commodities index rose 0.9 per cent, the Reality sector added 0.7 per cent and Bankex ended half a per cent up.

On the other side, the Healthcare sector declined half a per cent. IT sector slipped 0.4 per cent. Auto and Teck, both slipped 0.3 per cent each.
The overall breadth of the BSE trade was positive as shares of 2,043 companies gained while 1,567 fell. Shares of 184 companies remained unchanged.

