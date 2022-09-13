FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sensex climbs 456 points, Nifty settles at 18,070

At the stock markets, key indices rose for the fourth straight day on Tuesday and the rupee posted sharp gains against the dollar. At the stock markets, rising for the fourth straight day, the Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange climbed 456 points, or 0.8 percent, to close at a five-month high of 60,571, today. The Nifty at the National Stock Exchange added 134 points, or 0.8 percent, to 18,070.

At the forex market, the rupee surged 38 paise, to end at over a month high of 79 rupees and 15 paise, against the dollar.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange gold futures for October delivery fell 231 rupees, to trade at 50,525 rupees per ten grams.

The Brent crude futures climbed 1 dollar and 31 cents, to trade at 95.31 dollars a barrel.

