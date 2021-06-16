Sensex and Nifty witness modest losses

Rupee weakens one paise to finish at Rs 73.33 against US Dollar

WEB DESK

The Sensex and the Nifty today witnessed modest losses after a record setting rally in previous sessions. Both stocks fell more than half a per cent amid weak cues from global equity markets. Brent crude prices rose to trade above USD 74 dollar per barrel mark.

The Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange declined 271 points, or 0.51 per cent, to close at 52,502. The Nifty at the National Stock Exchange also slipped 102 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 15,768.

In global equity markets, Asian shares closed with losses as investors showed cautious approaches before the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting schedule today. China’s Shanghai Composite index and Singapore’s Straits Times, both plunged 1.1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.7 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei-225 ended half a per cent down. South Korea’s KOSPI managed to gain 0.6 per cent. European shares were trading in a narrow range in intra day trade.

The Rupee today weakened marginally by one paise to settle at Rs 73.33 against the US dollar. The Dollar index, which indicates the US Dollar’s strength against a basket of six other leading currencies, was trading flat at 90.54 in intra-day trade.

Oil prices continued their rally of gains. Brent crude prices climbed to trade beyond USD 74 a barrel to its highest since April 2019. In intra-day trade, Brent crude prices were trading around USD 74.30 cents per barrel.

Back Home, Gold was trading Rs 30 up at Multi Commodity Exchange for August contracts. Gold was trading at Rs 48,455 per 10 gram. Silver prices also gained Rs 400 to trade around Rs 71,650 per kilogram for July Contracts when reports last came in.