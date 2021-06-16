India witnesses 85% decline in new Covid cases after 75 days
Hajj Committee of India cancels all Hajj applications due to pandemic
Ayodhya land deal row: Sanjay Singh claims house ‘attacked’ by BJP supporters
USAID to grant $115 mn to El Salvador to slow migration
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jun 2021 06:30:20      انڈین آواز

Sensex and Nifty witness modest losses

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Rupee weakens one paise to finish at Rs 73.33 against US Dollar

WEB DESK

The Sensex and the Nifty today witnessed modest losses after a record setting rally in previous sessions. Both stocks fell more than half a per cent amid weak cues from global equity markets. Brent crude prices rose to trade above USD 74 dollar per barrel mark.

The Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange declined 271 points, or 0.51 per cent, to close at 52,502. The Nifty at the National Stock Exchange also slipped 102 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 15,768.

In global equity markets, Asian shares closed with losses as investors showed cautious approaches before the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting schedule today. China’s Shanghai Composite index and Singapore’s Straits Times, both plunged 1.1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.7 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei-225 ended half a per cent down. South Korea’s KOSPI managed to gain 0.6 per cent. European shares were trading in a narrow range in intra day trade.

The Rupee today weakened marginally by one paise to settle at Rs 73.33 against the US dollar. The Dollar index, which indicates the US Dollar’s strength against a basket of six other leading currencies, was trading flat at 90.54 in intra-day trade.

Oil prices continued their rally of gains. Brent crude prices climbed to trade beyond USD 74 a barrel to its highest since April 2019. In intra-day trade, Brent crude prices were trading around USD 74.30 cents per barrel.

Back Home, Gold was trading Rs 30 up at Multi Commodity Exchange for August contracts. Gold was trading at Rs 48,455 per 10 gram. Silver prices also gained Rs 400 to trade around Rs 71,650 per kilogram for July Contracts when reports last came in.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India is one of the strongest contenders for medal at Olympics: Former hockey Coach

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Going by the current form and recent performances against strong sides ,India ...

No Sports ministry delegation for the Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Sports ministry on Friday announced that it will not send any official de ...

Champion Boxer N.Dingko Singh is no more

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Asian Games Champion boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh is no more. The 42-year old w ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU will be a game changer in enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation and give a boost to the touris ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz