Scindia Reviews Telecom Initiatives; Calls for Feedback on Key Policy Issues

ANDALIB AKHTER

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with Telecom Secretary Dr. Neeraj Mittal, on Thursday chaired a review meeting with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) Advisory Committee to take stock of major initiatives and policy matters in the telecom sector.

The discussions focused on three core agendas: preparations for the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, resolution of pending concerns raised by TSPs and OEMs, and the progress of the Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Gwalior and the Telecom Innovation, Research and Training Centre in Jabalpur.

Scindia noted that most pending issues flagged earlier by TSPs — including those on cybersecurity, spam control, technology standards, and interoperability — had been resolved. However, critical concerns such as bridging the digital divide, spectrum authorization, and the viability of fixed-line services remain under deliberation. Stakeholders have been directed to share inputs on draft rules by October 6, 2025. Other reforms, including telemarketer regulations, license fee rationalization, and power requirements, are being integrated into the upcoming Telecom Policy.

On the OEM front, the Minister confirmed resolution of matters related to indigenous manufacturing, certification timelines, and ease of doing business. Still pending are four structural challenges: cost competitiveness, strengthening domestic manufacturing to reduce imports, promoting design-led production, and addressing single-source procurement risks. Inputs from OEMs on these issues are also due by October 6.

“The government is committed to bridging the digital divide, fostering innovation, and strengthening indigenous telecom manufacturing,” Scindia said, urging industry players to work closely with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to provide actionable feedback.

He underlined that initiatives such as IMC 2025, the Gwalior TMZ, and the Jabalpur Innovation Centre would play a critical role in positioning India as a global telecom hub for technology, services, and manufacturing.

The Stakeholder Advisory Committees (SACs) under the Communications Ministry continue to serve as a structured forum for collaboration between government, industry, and innovators, ensuring inclusive policy-making and a future-ready telecom ecosystem.