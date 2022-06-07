Saudi Arabia, UAE condemn BJP leader’s remarks against Prophet Mohammed

FILE PHOTO :PM Modi, King Salman bolster Saudi-Indian ties

AMN / WEB DESK

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and on June 6 joined Qatar, Iran, and Kuwait to express its condemnation of the controversial remarks made by a BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed; the Islamic nations have called for “respect for beliefs and religions”.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the BJP spokesperson, saying it insulted Prophet Mohammed.

Saudi Arabia described BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments as “insulting” and called for “respect for beliefs and religions”, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Riyadh is the latest to condemn the remarks. Qatar, Kuwait and Iran summoned the Indian envoy on Sunday amid widespread calls on social media for a boycott of Indian goods in the Gulf.

The Indian envoy in Doha was summoned to the foreign ministry and handed an official protest letter which said “Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the government of India”. Qatar’s condemnation came amid Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s high-profile tour of the wealthy Gulf state along with Indian business leaders to boost trade.

The ministry reiterated its “permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion.” It also rejected anything that give rise to prejudice against “all religious figures and symbols.”

While welcoming the measures taken by the BJP to suspend the spokeswoman, the ministry reaffirmed the “Kingdom’s position calling for respect for beliefs and religions”.

Qatar, Iran and Kuwait on Sunday summoned India’s Ambassadors and the key Gulf nations expressed their strong protest and condemnation of the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed.