FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jun 2022 07:10:09      انڈین آواز

Saudi Arabia, UAE condemn BJP leader’s remarks against Prophet Mohammed

Leave a comment
Published On: By
FILE PHOTO :PM Modi, King Salman bolster Saudi-Indian ties

AMN / WEB DESK

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and on June 6 joined Qatar, Iran, and Kuwait to express its condemnation of the controversial remarks made by a BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed; the Islamic nations have called for “respect for beliefs and religions”.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the BJP spokesperson, saying it insulted Prophet Mohammed.

Saudi Arabia described BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments as “insulting” and called for “respect for beliefs and religions”, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Riyadh is the latest to condemn the remarks. Qatar, Kuwait and Iran summoned the Indian envoy on Sunday amid widespread calls on social media for a boycott of Indian goods in the Gulf.

The Indian envoy in Doha was summoned to the foreign ministry and handed an official protest letter which said “Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the government of India”. Qatar’s condemnation came amid Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s high-profile tour of the wealthy Gulf state along with Indian business leaders to boost trade.

The ministry reiterated its “permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion.” It also rejected anything that give rise to prejudice against “all religious figures and symbols.”

While welcoming the measures taken by the BJP to suspend the spokeswoman, the ministry reaffirmed the “Kingdom’s position calling for respect for beliefs and religions”.

Qatar, Iran and Kuwait on Sunday summoned India’s Ambassadors and the key Gulf nations expressed their strong protest and condemnation of the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amit Shah inaugurates 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games- 2021

AMN / SPORTS DESK Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games- ...

Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra leading in medal tally with 9 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals

AMN In the Khelo India Youth Games-2021 being hosted by Haryana, Maharashtra is leading in medal tally by w ...

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal wins 14th Roland Garros crown, beats Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 ￼

Rafael Nadal won 11 games on the row as he recovered from 1-3 down in the second set to beat 8th seed Casper R ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart