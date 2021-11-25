US advises its citizens not to travel to Germany and Denmark due to spike in COVID cases
Saudi Arabia launches first women's football league

It is only a few years since Saudi women were allowed inside stadiums to watch soccer matches. Now Saudi Arabia has launched its first football league for women. That’s one step towards the dream of qualifying for the women’s World Cup.

The launch is part of a programme set up by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation in 2017 to support women’s football. According to the federation, the new women’s league will be playing in two phases within the regional league.

Sixteen teams will take part in the first phase with games played in three cities — the capital Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. Six teams from each region will play in the matches, with the exception of Dammam where only four teams will play.

Those who qualify will be able to play in a knockout competition at the Kingdom Final Championship due to be held early next year in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

Federation chairman Yasser Almisehal said the creation of a women’s league was “an important moment” for the federation.

