इंडियन आवाज़     25 Nov 2021 05:14:46

First Test match between India and New Zealand begins in Kanpur

India were 82 for 2 in their first innings of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, a shortwhile ago.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat first at the Green Park Stadium.

For India, Shreyas Iyer has made his Test debut and will be looking to make a mark in the first game of longer format.

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav.

