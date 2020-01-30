FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jan 2020 11:06:27      انڈین آواز
Sajith Premadasa named leader of UNP-led alliance in Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, a crucial meeting of the United National Party (UNP) decided to name Sajith Premadasa as leader of UNP-led alliance amidst boycott by Sajith and his supporters.

The meeting decided to keep former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsinghe as UNP leader, which Sajith supporters had been demanding for. There was no immediate reaction from Sajith camp on the decisions made but around 20 of his supporters boycotted the working committee meeting held today.

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said that the committee decided that UNP deputy leader Sajith Premadasa will be the leader of the United National Front and lead the Parliamentary election campaign. He said that 37 members were present in the 59 member committee today.

Previously, it was revealed that former ministers and Sajith loyalists, Ajith Perera and Sarath Fonseka were not included in the newly appointed working committee. The decision for party leadership was pending since Presidential elections last November where Sajith Premadasa lost to Gotabaya Rajapksa. Sajith supporters had been demanding party leader post for him to lead the campaign at parliamentary elections likely in April.

